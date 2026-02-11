CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brannin Mcbee Sells 102,830 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $9,866,538.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,859,310.80. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Brannin Mcbee sold 25,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $2,446,470.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Brannin Mcbee sold 5,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.81, for a total value of $479,050.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Brannin Mcbee sold 33,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $3,198,493.25.

On Monday, February 2nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 28,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $2,577,540.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 102,830 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $9,298,916.90.

On Monday, February 2nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 35,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $3,195,344.05.

On Monday, January 26th, Brannin Mcbee sold 3,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $304,470.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Brannin Mcbee sold 102,830 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $10,432,103.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Brannin Mcbee sold 25,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $2,586,975.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Brannin Mcbee sold 2,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $202,980.00.

CRWV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,149,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,135,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.62. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/preview arguing upside into earnings — a Seeking Alpha preview highlights CoreWeave’s stronger growth visibility from diversified data?center sourcing, ARENA scaling, and upcoming Nvidia Rubin deployments as reasons for upside ahead of Q4 results. CoreWeave: A No-Brainer Buy Ahead Of Earnings (Preview)

Bullish analyst/preview arguing upside into earnings — a Seeking Alpha preview highlights CoreWeave’s stronger growth visibility from diversified data?center sourcing, ARENA scaling, and upcoming Nvidia Rubin deployments as reasons for upside ahead of Q4 results. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave ARENA rollout seen as competitive edge — coverage (Zacks / Yahoo) points to ARENA as a production AI platform that can win stickier, higher?margin production workloads, which supports revenue and pricing power if adoption continues. Does ARENA Roll Out Give CoreWeave a Competitive Revenue Edge?

CoreWeave ARENA rollout seen as competitive edge — coverage (Zacks / Yahoo) points to ARENA as a production AI platform that can win stickier, higher?margin production workloads, which supports revenue and pricing power if adoption continues. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears unreliable/insignificant — two short?interest notices report 0 shares and NaN changes, implying no meaningful or actionable short?interest signal today.

Short interest data appears unreliable/insignificant — two short?interest notices report 0 shares and NaN changes, implying no meaningful or actionable short?interest signal today. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have issued investor alerts and class?action notices (lead?plaintiff deadline March 13, 2026). Several national firms are soliciting potential plaintiffs alleging misstatements about scaling and guidance — increased litigation risk creates headline volatility and potential legal expense/management distraction. ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages CoreWeave, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel

Multiple law firms have issued investor alerts and class?action notices (lead?plaintiff deadline March 13, 2026). Several national firms are soliciting potential plaintiffs alleging misstatements about scaling and guidance — increased litigation risk creates headline volatility and potential legal expense/management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Alleged infrastructure delays and related reporting triggered a sharp earlier selloff — press pieces and law?firm notices tie reported data?center/infrastructure setbacks to a sizable stock drop, amplifying investor concern over execution vs. aggressive growth targets. This is the primary near?term negative catalyst. CRWV Stock Drop: CoreWeave Inc. Stock Plummets 16% after Infrastructure Delays Revealed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,924,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,299 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

