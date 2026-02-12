The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

GS opened at $945.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $916.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.46. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,428 shares of company stock valued at $96,805,313. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

