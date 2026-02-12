Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 and last traded at GBX 1.65. Approximately 19,397,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,738,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.

Great Western Mining Trading Down 5.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.19.

About Great Western Mining

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps. In addition to precious metals, the Company has established a JORC-compliant Inferred Resource of 4.3 million tonnes of 0.45% copper which underpins the longer-term potential provided by its portfolio of assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.