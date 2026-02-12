Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $15.2430, with a volume of 4440063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Key Headlines Impacting Fastly

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Fastly Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,540,214 shares in the company, valued at $22,455,491.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $40,860.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,763.92. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 706,530 shares of company stock worth $7,298,947 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Featured Articles

