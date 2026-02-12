Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Drops By 47.9%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,644 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 41,573 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 1.7%
MIELY stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,608. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
