Short Interest in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Drops By 48.5%

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 151 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 293 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of POWA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

