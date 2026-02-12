Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Katapult in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Katapult alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Katapult

Katapult Stock Performance

Katapult stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 7,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Katapult has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Katapult will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter worth $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Katapult by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Katapult in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings Inc is a New York–based fintech company that provides point-of-sale financing solutions designed to expand access to affordable consumer credit. The company’s platform enables retailers to offer lease-to-own and installment payment options to customers who may not qualify for traditional financing, using a data-driven credit decision engine and proprietary underwriting algorithms. Katapult’s digital approach streamlines the application process and automates account management, helping merchants boost conversion rates and average order values.

The company partners with a broad range of online and omnichannel retailers across categories such as furniture, electronics, outdoor equipment and consumer goods, integrating its financing options via APIs and plug-and-play modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.