First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,183 shares, a growth of 2,626.4% from the January 15th total of 887 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FKU opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.4568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

