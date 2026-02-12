Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Rises By 1,092.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,155 shares, an increase of 1,092.3% from the January 15th total of 1,355 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EES traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 220,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,319. The company has a market cap of $669.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 731,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 284,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 210,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

