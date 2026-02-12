Short Interest in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Rises By 129.7%

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,944 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the January 15th total of 6,941 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:PBQQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.28.
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
