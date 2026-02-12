Short Interest in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Rises By 129.7%

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,944 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the January 15th total of 6,941 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PBQQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,360,000.

The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

