Short Interest in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Declines By 66.7%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 410,908 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,234,989 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,656,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 9.6%

PLTU stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

