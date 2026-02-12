Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Up 430.9% in January

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,473,434 shares, an increase of 430.9% from the January 15th total of 277,533 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,603,232 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,603,232 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Syntec Optics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntec Optics stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Syntec Optics Stock Down 0.8%

OPTX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 740,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -1.06. Syntec Optics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syntec Optics ( NASDAQ:OPTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. Syntec Optics had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 10.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Syntec Optics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Syntec Optics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syntec Optics has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics, Inc operates as a photonics company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of precision optical components and subsystems. Its core offerings include thin-film filters, dichroic beamsplitters, anti-reflection coated lenses and custom optical assemblies. The company leverages proprietary coating technologies to deliver high-performance imaging solutions and spectral filters for visible, infrared and multispectral applications.

In addition to standard catalog products, Syntec Optics provides custom engineering services tailored to meet the specifications of customers in aerospace and defense, industrial automation, environmental sensing and life-sciences markets.

