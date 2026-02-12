CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTRE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 2,485,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,546. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

