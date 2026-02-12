Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.95 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

Here are the key takeaways from Maplebear’s conference call:

Q4 momentum: Instacart delivered its strongest GTV growth in three years with $9.85B GTV (+14% YoY) and 89.5M orders (+16%), and repurchased $1.1B of shares in Q4 (total $1.4B repurchased in 2025).

The company now reaches 2,200+ retail banners (~100,000 locations) and powers >380 grocery e?commerce sites, using a land?and?expand Storefront Pro strategy (examples: Costco, Sprouts) to deepen retailer integrations and drive durable growth. AI and product acceleration: Heavy AI investments lifted average engineer output ~40% and enabled ~4x faster production builds, accelerating rollouts like Cart Assistant, Smart Shop, Caper Cart, and international launches.

Heavy AI investments lifted average engineer output ~40% and enabled ~4x faster production builds, accelerating rollouts like Cart Assistant, Smart Shop, Caper Cart, and international launches. Advertising expansion: Ads and other revenue grew 10% YoY, Carrot Ads expanded to 310+ retailer sites, 9,000+ brands advertised on Instacart, and off?platform/data solutions plus in?store Caper ads are new monetization vectors.

Ads and other revenue grew 10% YoY, Carrot Ads expanded to 310+ retailer sites, 9,000+ brands advertised on Instacart, and off?platform/data solutions plus in?store Caper ads are new monetization vectors. Near?term financial headwinds: GAAP net income fell 46% to $81M primarily due to non?recurring legal/regulatory charges (including a $60M FTC settlement), and cost of revenue rose partly from higher payments to publishers tied to ad initiatives (expected to moderate in 2026).

Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 404,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,337.40. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Maplebear by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

