Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Friday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,151. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. QQQY was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

