Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

NYSE HR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.51. 7,634,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,427. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 30.51%.Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 418.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,947,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 124.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,863 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after buying an additional 697,970 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

