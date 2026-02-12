Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $45.3590, with a volume of 131860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $60,319.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,049.21. This represents a 15.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,713.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,210,815.10. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,321 and have sold 26,154 shares valued at $1,357,388. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101,569.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 947,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,344,000 after purchasing an additional 946,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $33,459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 245,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 316,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 209,995 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com



Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

