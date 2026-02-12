Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,820,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 1,783,278 shares.The stock last traded at $12.0220 and had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

