Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 and last traded at GBX 0.50, with a volume of 5974151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 5.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

