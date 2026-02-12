Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $23.91. Inpex shares last traded at $24.5162, with a volume of 41,934 shares trading hands.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inpex currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
