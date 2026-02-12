Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.9350, with a volume of 1596605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Mortgage Banking production of $7.3 billion for 2025, which management said drove higher production revenues and earnings growth; this operational momentum is the primary driver of the rally. Business Wire Release

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. Zacks Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 57.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 65,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 218,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

