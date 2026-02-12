Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.5250, with a volume of 82315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

