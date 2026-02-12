Short Interest in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Decreases By 47.7%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 941,370 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 1,798,514 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,411,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,411,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,358.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 146.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 200.0% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 8,277,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,651,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index. ProShares Short QQQ will not directly sell short the equity securities of issuers contained in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.