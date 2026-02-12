Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 47.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

