Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 47.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 16th.
Spheria Emerging Companies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66.
About Spheria Emerging Companies
