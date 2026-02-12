Versor Investments LP Takes Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 72.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.35.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Further Reading

