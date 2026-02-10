Aspect Partners LLC Purchases 6,527 Shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF $BOXX

Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF comprises 5.3% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOXX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BOXX stock opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.