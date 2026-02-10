Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.