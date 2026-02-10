Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 280,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 248,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 100,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

