CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases 96,651 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,651 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 1.2% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $34,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded HOOD to “outperform” with a $125 price target, citing upside versus the current level — a clear near?term bullish catalyst. Wolfe Research Upgrade

Wolfe Research upgraded HOOD to “outperform” with a $125 price target, citing upside versus the current level — a clear near?term bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $130 price target, supporting investor optimism ahead of earnings. Cantor Fitzgerald Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $130 price target, supporting investor optimism ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is seeing crypto inflows (notably Dogecoin) as Ark Invest builds a long?term position — positive for crypto trading revenue if flows continue. Dogecoin Inflows

Robinhood is seeing crypto inflows (notably Dogecoin) as Ark Invest builds a long?term position — positive for crypto trading revenue if flows continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets point to strong Q4 top?line momentum (Blockonomi cites ~30% revenue growth expected), which could drive upside if results beat. Q4 Revenue Growth Expectation

Analysts and outlets point to strong Q4 top?line momentum (Blockonomi cites ~30% revenue growth expected), which could drive upside if results beat. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning is mildly favorable — an average rating of “Moderate Buy” — suggesting expectations are constructive but not unanimous. Analyst Average Rating

Consensus analyst positioning is mildly favorable — an average rating of “Moderate Buy” — suggesting expectations are constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s entry into the UK ISA market expands addressable market, a positive strategic move whose financial impact will play out over time. UK ISA Expansion

Robinhood’s entry into the UK ISA market expands addressable market, a positive strategic move whose financial impact will play out over time. Neutral Sentiment: The stock faces an event risk: Investopedia flags a potentially large post?earnings swing — higher volatility could produce sharp moves in either direction. Earnings Volatility Preview

The stock faces an event risk: Investopedia flags a potentially large post?earnings swing — higher volatility could produce sharp moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target to $130 (from $155), citing falling crypto prices and market overreaction — a reminder crypto volatility can pressure Robinhood’s revenue outlook. Truist PT Cut

Truist trimmed its price target to $130 (from $155), citing falling crypto prices and market overreaction — a reminder crypto volatility can pressure Robinhood’s revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also lowered its target to $130 (previously $160) even while keeping an overweight stance; several firms trimming targets signals caution on near?term upside. KeyCorp PT Lowered

KeyCorp also lowered its target to $130 (previously $160) even while keeping an overweight stance; several firms trimming targets signals caution on near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Broad software sector/headline risks (AI?related rotation) have pressured tech/software stocks; elevated beta and recent big intraday moves increase downside risk if earnings disappoint. Software Sector Headwinds

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

