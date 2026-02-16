Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 65,663 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,663 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 363,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,311,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

