Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Tractor Supply raised its quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a ~4.3% increase) and appointed Sonia Syngal to the board — a signal of shareholder return focus that typically supports income‑oriented buyers.

Management is exploring final‑mile delivery capabilities to improve e‑commerce fulfillment. Potential long‑term upside for sales, but it requires investment and will take time to affect margins.

Zacks Research issued multiple downward revisions to 2026–2028 quarterly and annual EPS forecasts and carries a "Strong Sell" stance — this increases downside risk to consensus expectations and can pressure the stock if other brokers follow.

Two EVPs executed sizable mid‑February sales (Robert D. Mills sold ~62,950 shares; Jonathan S. Estep sold ~59,745 shares), a meaningful reduction in holdings that investors often view as bearish.

CFO Kurt Barton sold 1,884 shares (~$101k), a smaller but additive data point in the insider‑selling pattern.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,059.84. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,228,022.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 211,178 shares of company stock worth $11,341,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

