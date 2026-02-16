Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,735 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 401,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,936,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 113.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

