Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,346 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 877 shares in the company, valued at $150,098.55. The trade was a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $179.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $141.59 and a 1 year high of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.