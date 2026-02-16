Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,787 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 2.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $314.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $327.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.55 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

