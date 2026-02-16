Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 90.0% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $193.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.