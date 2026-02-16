Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Walt Disney by 84.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.46 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s sizable investment in generative AI and a reported “billion-dollar OpenAI bet” signals dealmaking and technology-driven content/production upside that could lift margins and content velocity over time. Read More.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

