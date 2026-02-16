Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 15,760 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTGS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,377 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1,477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 665,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period.

Shares of FTGS opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0055 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities. FTGS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

