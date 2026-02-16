Short Interest in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Expands By 60.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 124,058 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 77,417 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 363,254 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 406,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 334,159 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,672,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,238,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $192.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $194.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

