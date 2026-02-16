Head to Head Comparison: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) vs. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Global Self Storage pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out -191.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and SL Green Realty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $12.53 million 4.52 $2.12 million $0.16 31.19 SL Green Realty $1.00 billion 2.88 -$88.28 million ($1.61) -25.15

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 1 0 0 2.00 SL Green Realty 3 9 7 0 2.21

SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $54.30, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 14.13% 3.81% 2.76% SL Green Realty -9.66% -2.44% -0.86%

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.