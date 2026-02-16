Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have commented on WBX. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on Wallbox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $3.02 on Monday. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company’s product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

