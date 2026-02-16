Reviewing Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Crocs has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crocs and Oxford Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 2 8 4 0 2.14 Oxford Industries 2 5 0 0 1.71

Earnings & Valuation

Crocs presently has a consensus target price of $105.18, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. Oxford Industries has a consensus target price of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Oxford Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Crocs.

This table compares Crocs and Oxford Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.04 billion 1.20 -$81.20 million ($1.26) -76.89 Oxford Industries $1.52 billion 0.38 $92.97 million ($0.33) -115.86

Oxford Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crocs. Oxford Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Oxford Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs -2.01% 45.17% 15.18% Oxford Industries -0.20% 9.35% 4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crocs beats Oxford Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; and Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear. The company distribute its products through southerntide.com, thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com, and duckhead.com; and specialty retailers. It offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates brand-specific full-price retail stores; Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

