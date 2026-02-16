Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.78. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$198.88 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.6341991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

