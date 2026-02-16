Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

