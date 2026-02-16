SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $100,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $99.61 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Key SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.