SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $100,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.4%
NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $99.61 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.
Key SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. inflation cooled in January, helping gold reclaim momentum and test resistance near $5,000 — a key catalyst lifting gold?linked ETF flows. Gold prices testing resistance just below $5,000 as US inflation cools in January
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary show gold has climbed back above $5,000 following CPI-driven buying, supporting demand for GLDM as a liquid exposure to bullion. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Technical studies note bullish structure (higher highs, support from key moving averages) and targets that could extend upside for bullion and GLDM if momentum holds. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Strength Emerging Above Key Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market outlooks flag a structurally bullish case for gold driven by dollar weakness and 2026 tail risks, but note several macro scenarios that could alter the path. 2026 Market Outlook: DXY Weakness, Gold’s New Floor, and Bitcoin Consolidation
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday analyses provide short?term entry/exit levels for traders — useful for tactical ETF flows but not definitive for a sustained trend. Gold market analysis for February 13 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Markets remain volatile — recent rapid sell?offs and a prior ~3% plunge show gold can reverse quickly if data surprises to the upside on inflation or risk?on flows return. That volatility can compress GLDM premiums/discounts and trigger outflows. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that a hotter CPI print or a longer Fed pause / policy shift could reduce gold’s appeal and prompt pullbacks from current levels. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
- Negative Sentiment: Rapid growth in Chinese gold ETF holdings is a bullish demand story but also a source of “hot money” that can amplify swings if sentiment changes. How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy in gold market
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.