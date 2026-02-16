HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,014 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $87,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $241.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $245.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

