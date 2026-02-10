Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $5,861,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 841.4% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $342.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

