First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 148,300.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $60.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

