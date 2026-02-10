Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,587 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,224,232.50. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $199,710.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $280.00 target price on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.18.

More Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

