Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $427.3840 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.30 million. Alliance Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 1.80%.

AENT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AENT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a distributor of physical media and related entertainment products, serving retailers, public libraries and online merchants. The company’s core business revolves around the wholesale distribution of music and video titles on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats, as well as vinyl records, audiobooks, video games and select gift and novelty items. By maintaining a broad catalog of new and catalog titles, Alliance Entertainment enables brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to access an extensive range of products from major and independent labels.

In addition to its product offerings, Alliance Entertainment provides supply-chain and logistics services designed to streamline inventory management and order fulfillment.

