Research Solutions (RSSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Research Solutions to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $12.1590 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. On average, analysts expect Research Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RSSS stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.75. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Research Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Research Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Research Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Research Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company’s flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

